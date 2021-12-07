Volunteers sought to help set up Ludington’s ice rink Sunday
Volunteers are being sought to help put up Ludington’s setting up its skate rink under the Waterfront Park pavilion at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
About a dozen participants are needed to help assemble the rink. Jen Tooman of the Downtown Ludington Board stated in a release that it “takes muscle” to get it done.
Tooman said it takes about 1 hour to set up the rink.
Volunteers will be asked to:
• move 75 80-pound “ice” panels into place;
• hammer them into place with rubber mallets;
• move rubber mat panels into place around perimeter; and,
• move 30 steel barricades into place to form perimeter.
To sign up to help volunteer, visit www.facebook.com/volunteer/signups/596229294778389.