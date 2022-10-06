‘Voter Jeopardy’ Oct. 10 at Wagoner Senior Center
You have been voting for most of your adult life, but how much do you really know about the voting process? Here’s a chance to check your knowledge in comparison to two local experts.
Roz Jaffe, representing the League of Women Voters, and Pam Tompke, representing the Wagoner Senior Center, will vie for the coveted title of “Voter Champion” in a friendly game based on the TV show, “Jeopardy!” Tompke served as the Brown Township Clerk for 27 years. Jaffe is Manistee County’s one-and-only real former “Jeopardy!” contestant. It should be an interesting game.
All answers will be on the topic of voting, and the contestants must respond with the appropriate questions. The game takes place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Wagoner Senior Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee.
The event is presented by the Manistee County League of Women Voters — a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization which encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues, and influences public policy through citizen education and advocacy.
For more information, visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org.