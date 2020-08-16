Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 12
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Mason County residents to participate in the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 12. Participants will take part in the walk individually, with families or with small teams on tracks and trails across Mason County, in the wake of COVID-19.
The Ludington Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. An opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. Additionally, a small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19, and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimers, visit www.alz.org/walk.