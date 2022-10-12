Wednesday is Walk to School Day
O.J. DeJonge Middle School students, families and other community leaders will celebrate Walk to School Day on Wednesday.
Walk to School Day is celebrated across the country — and the world — each October.
Many communities and schools have been holding spring walk and bicycle to school events for years. Last fall Ludington held its first Walk to School Day event and in its second Bike to School Day in May. The school district feels these events help raise awareness for the need to create safer routes for Orioles who travel to school on bikes or by foot.
These activities are meant to build on positive events and highlight the importance of creating healthy habits, promoting safety and a cleaner environment, and positive community interaction, according to the district.
O.J. students will meet between 7 and 7:15 a.m. at the soccer fields on Bryant and Longfellow roads, then walk east on Longfellow, then south on Washington Avenue for a 1/2-mile walk.