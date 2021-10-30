Weekend Halloween activities

There’s a host of Halloween activities this weekend for kids and families to enjoy, with trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating and more taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY

Run for Your Lives 5k, 9 a.m., downtown Ludington

Halloween crafts, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum

Fraternal Order of Eagles trunk-or-treat, kids carnival, noon-4 p.m.

Costume party, 1-2 p.m., Legacy Plaza

Trunk-or-treat, 2-4 p.m., House of Flavors Manufacturing

Downtown Ludington trick-or-treating, 2-4 p.m.

Spooktacular, noon-2 p.m., Pentwater Village Green

Trunk-or-treat, 4-5:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church

Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Scottville

Mason County Central trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Scottville

Camp Sauble Cages of Carnage, 7:30 p.m., Free Soil

SUNDAY

Halloween party, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum

Trunk-or-treat, 3-5 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church

Trunk-or-Treat, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church

Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Ludington

Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Pentwater

Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Manistee

Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Hart

Tents-N-Treats, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church

