Weekend Halloween activities
There’s a host of Halloween activities this weekend for kids and families to enjoy, with trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating and more taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY
Run for Your Lives 5k, 9 a.m., downtown Ludington
Halloween crafts, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum
Fraternal Order of Eagles trunk-or-treat, kids carnival, noon-4 p.m.
Costume party, 1-2 p.m., Legacy Plaza
Trunk-or-treat, 2-4 p.m., House of Flavors Manufacturing
Downtown Ludington trick-or-treating, 2-4 p.m.
Spooktacular, noon-2 p.m., Pentwater Village Green
Trunk-or-treat, 4-5:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church
Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Scottville
Mason County Central trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Scottville
Camp Sauble Cages of Carnage, 7:30 p.m., Free Soil
SUNDAY
Halloween party, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum
Trunk-or-treat, 3-5 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church
Trunk-or-Treat, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church
Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Ludington
Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Pentwater
Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Manistee
Trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Hart
Tents-N-Treats, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church