Weekly line dancing classes coming to LACA
Amy Christian will bring her modern line dance class to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 27.
This is a drop-in class and pre-registration is not available. The class fee is $10 at the door, cash only. Visit www.ludingtonartcenter.org or call (231) 845-2787 for more information.
Christian creates and teaches unique, choreographed line dances to brand-new songs and classics, as well as pop, Latin, country, Irish, Bollywood, and other genres. Students should wear comfortable clothing and dress in layers. Sneakers or shoes designed for dance are encouraged. Students may bring a water bottle, and water will also be available for purchase.
LACA will be open at 5:30 p.m. before class to allow time for students to view the current gallery shows.
Christian was born in Singapore and grew up in a musical family. She had a huge passion for singing and dancing and would perform and compete with her sisters. They were popularly known as the Christian Sisters.
Christian has been dancing for more 40 years. At 12 years old, she began learning classical East Indian dance. Christian has studied hip-hop, salsa, flamenco, ballroom, and Lindy Hop. In 2001, she discovered line dancing and became hooked. She has competed and won many dance competitions.
Christian teaches her students new techniques and enjoys helping them improve. Follow her Facebook group, Ludington-Let’s Dance.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.