There are many factors that could lead to contamination of well water. The type of soil and bedrock, depth and construction of the well and potential nitrate sources in the surrounding environment could all influence nitrate/nitrite water contamination. Common sources of nitrates include fertilizer (from farming and homeowners’ yards), animal wastes, septic systems, and municipal and industrial sewage treatment systems. Other common sources of nitrates include landfills, urban drainage, and decaying plant debris.
Nitrates are mainly a concern for infants and the elderly. Infants under the age of six months of age are most at a risk of nitrate poisoning if a well is contaminated. If an infant is fed water or formula made with water that is high in nitrate and/or nitrite, they can develop a condition called blue baby syndrome. It is caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood and can be fatal.
Nitrate poisoning isn’t only a concern in humans; it can also happen in livestock as well. It is a more common occurrence in ruminant animals, such as cattle and sheep. Therefore, it is important to get home and farm wells tested for contaminants, including nitrates. Nitrates cannot be detected through sight, taste, or smell. The only way to test for nitrates is by chemical testing. Once a year, the Mason-Lake Conservation District hosts a free, private well water screening day. Anyone with a private well can bring in water samples to be tested for nitrates. Public drinking water sources are tested regularly; it is not necessary to bring samples from public sources to this event.
Testing dates will be Wednesday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mason-Lake Conservation District in Scottville; Thursday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Baldwin, located outdoors at the west entrance of the MSU extension office; and Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manistee Conservation District in Bear Lake.
To have water tested, samples can be brought in using any clean, sealed jar or bottle. Select a tap that supplies water that has not run through any treatment devices (water softener, carbon filter, etc.). An outdoor faucet often works well. Run the water for 20-30 minutes before collecting the sample. This will give the pump time to flush the water pressure tank and plumbing so you can collect a valid sample. Disconnect any hoses before collecting the sample; do not sample through a hose. Rinse the sample bottle and lid thoroughly in the water to be sampled; then fill and cap the bottle. Label the bottle clearly with your name, the sampling date, and the well name (cottage well, Mom’s well, etc.) using a waterproof pen. Keep the sample dark and cold (on ice or refrigerated) until it is dropped off. Samples must be less that 48 hours old for a valid test. A sampling form can be obtained at www.mason-lakeconservation.org to submit with water samples.
All results are confidential. Participants will be mailed a copy of results in 8 to 10 weeks. If nitrate levels are at or above the health standard of 10ppm, well owners will be contacted with information concerning the risks of nitrates and further steps to take.
The District Health Department No. 10 has testing available for bacteria and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has additional tests available for partial chemistry (hardness, iron, etc.) and other drinking water contaminants. Call the Mason-Lake Conservation District office at (231) 757-3707 ext. 109 if you have any questions.
The mission of the Mason-Lake Conservation District is to provide leadership, technical assistance and education to aid individuals, groups, and units of government in conserving, improving and sustaining our natural resources and environment.