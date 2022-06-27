West Shore Art Fair returning to Rotary Park
The West Shore Art Fair is set to return July 2-3 at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The 54th annual event is from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
With 90 vendors and almost 100 booth spaces, the art fair offers a wide variety of handmade arts and crafts, from paintings and photographs to mixed-media, sculpture, jewelry, woodwork and more.
There will be live music throughout the two-day event with performances by Edgar Struble and Ron Johnson, Fremont John, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts jam band and the ukulele group, Third Coast Swing, Cheryl Wolfam, Marty Ziemba and more.
Performances start at 11 a.m. and continue on the hour.
There will also be a wide selection of eats from food vendors stationed along Lewis Street. The Ludington Rotary Club, the Ludington Optimists, Krave Frozen Yogurt, Paul’s Gourmet Jerky, the Olive Branch, Lela’s Original Kettle Corn, Crazy Good Crepes and the Cluckbucket, to name a few, will be there.
To sign up for a volunteer spot, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094aaead22a0f94-west.