West Shore Bank invites the public to join in making a difference this holiday season by donating Christmas meals to local families in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Benzie counties.
For the 13th consecutive year, West Shore Bank is partnering with area grocery stores and food pantries to provide Christmas meals for families in the area's communities through its Spirit of Giving fundraising campaign, which got underway Monday.
“Partnering with local organizations to distribute meals specifically in our area is one of the most rewarding aspects of the holiday season for not only the bank, but also our employees, who surprise us with their generosity and drive to make a difference each year,” states West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond A. Biggs. “With financial hardship continuing into year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, our mission to make a difference anywhere we can stands strong and the Spirit of Giving campaign is no exception.”
Each grocery partner provided special pricing for a complete meal ranging from $12 to $18.50. With the money raised, West Shore Bank will distribute meals to food pantries in Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Benzie counties. To help stretch dollars even further, West Shore Bank will match the first $2,500 raised.
Any individual or business who would like to make a tax-deductible donation can stop by West Shore Bank during regular banking hours, donate online at www.westshorebank.com or mail a check made payable to “Spirit of Giving Fund” to West Shore Bank, Attn: Spirit of Giving, P.O. Box 627, Ludington, MI 49431. Donations are accepted through Friday, Nov. 26.