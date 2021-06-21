West Shore Bank’s carwash benefits MCC Nature Center
West Shore Bank created a new way to give back to the community with its second Acts of Kindness Week.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the bank created Acts of Kindness Week as a way for employees to give back during an isolated time lacking volunteer opportunities.
Employees at West Shore Bank’s Scottville branch donated their time with their second community car wash. The office hosted an entirely employee-run car wash with donations benefitting the Mason County Central Nature Center. Thirty-six vehicles participated in the fundraiser, earning $594 in donations.
West Shore Bank matched the amount raised in the car wash, donating a $1,188 total to the Mason County Central Schools Nature Center.
“The Nature Center is an excellent addition to our community in Scottville. Being on Mason County Central’s campus, students are able to have an outdoor classroom right outside their desks,” said Nancy Sanford, AVP retail banking officer in Scottville. “Right now students are painting a bridge in the Nature Center, building birdhouses and cleaning up trails. The bank is proud to support this cause and thanks the Nature Center’s students and teachers for the hard work they are putting in to make this a great community recreation area.”