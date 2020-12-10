West Shore Bank’s Spirit of Giving surpasses fundraising goal
West Shore Bank announced Thursday that 1,046 Christmas meals will be distributed to food pantries in Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Benzie counties as a result of the Bank’s Spirit of Giving Christmas meal fundraiser.
Throughout the month of November, West Shore Bank collected funds from employees and the local community, totaling $13,383.25. The bank’s goal was to raise enough money to provide 900 meals to area families for Christmas. With the money raised, the bank will be able to exceed its goal by more than 100 additional meals.
Fundraising efforts for the Spirit of Giving campaign were made possible with help from the Shop-N-Save locations in Ludington and Benzonia, Hansen Foods in Hart and Family Fare in Manistee.
Arrangements were made and coordinated with each grocery partner to purchase a complete meal at a special pre-determined price and meals are distributed through local food pantries.
“We are delighted to have surpassed our goal of 900 meals for this year’s Christmas meal fundraiser. In a year that has been trying and ever-changing, we are humbled to see that our communities continue to support this meaningful campaign and have stepped up to make an even bigger impact this Christmas,” West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond Biggs stated. “Each year, West Shore Bank’s employees truly look forward to contributing to our Spirit of Giving efforts, and the bank commits to matching a set number of funds raised in each county.”
Biggs expressed thanks to the community and the bank’s partners for continuing to support the campaign.