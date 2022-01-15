West Shore ESD again participating in safe driving campaign
The West Shore Educational Service District and Career & Technical Education program is one of 38 Michigan schools that will participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive program.
Students at the participating high schools will have the opportunity to become better, safer drivers through the program, which is a peer-led traffic safety campaign aiming to reduce the leading cause of death for teens — traffic crashes.
In 2020, there were 473,443 licensed drivers age 15 to 20, which represented 6.7% of all Michigan drivers. However, they accounted for 7.3% of all traffic deaths in Michigan, with 51.9% of those deaths being the driver. Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are the primary factors contributing to teen-driver fatalities, according to a press release from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
Now in its 11th year, Strive for a Safer Drive is a public-private partnership between Ford Motor Company Fund’s Driving Skills for Life program and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. The program encourages teens to talk with their peers and their communities about making safe-driving choices.
As part of the program, each participating school receives $1,000, which students use to create a campaign to educate classmates and the community about traffic safety topics including speeding; seat belts; pedestrian, bicyclist and passenger safety; and impaired, distracted, nighttime and winter driving.
Schools from Allegan, Barry, Bay/Arenac, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Genesee, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Ontonagon, Presque Isle, Saginaw, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties will also be participating.
Each school will submit videos or PowerPoint presentations outlining their campaigns. The top-five schools judged to have winning campaigns will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500.
The Office of Highway Safety Planning has partnered with the Transportation Improvement Association to coordinate program activities.
For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/S4SD.