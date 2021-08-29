West Shore Family Support to hold car-seat safety check Wednesday
West Shore Family Support, the beneficiary of this year’s Lake Jump, will be hosting a car-seat safety check event starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
West Shore Family Support urges families and parents with young children to come by to have a certified person verify that seats are installed properly so they can leave with knowledge of car seat safety and the peace of mind knowing that their children are safe on the road.
Car crashes and other unintentional injuries like drowning and falls, are the leading causes of death in children ages 3-14, according to the Safe Ride 4 Kids and the CDC.
There are many stages to a car seat while infants and toddlers grow fast; they could be outgrown or not big enough in some situations for their current seats. The staff at West Shore Family Support can help provide families with the education on car-seat safety as well as helping get them set up with the right car seat for their little ones.
The event is free and there’s no registration required.