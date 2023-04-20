White Lake lecture series concludes with April 25 presentation
The last of four winter lectures will take place on Tuesday, April 25 featuring Thomas Wikman, speaking on the great voices of the 1940s through the ’60s.
He will focus on the golden voices of the two decades between 1940 and 1960, many which will be very familiar. Carefully selected recorded examples will be included. The event will conclude the White Lake Chamber Music Society’s Winter 2023 Lecture Series and is sponsored in part by Muskegon Area District libraries.
This presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. A livestream option on Zoom will be available and will be posted on the Book Nook’s website and Facebook page.
There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Muskegon native and music scholar Thomas Wikman is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and has a long and extensive career as a performer, instructor, conductor and leader.
In May 2002, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago for “making an incomparable contribution to the musical life of Chicago.”
For more information, call (231) 329-3056 or visit www.whitelakemusic.org.