Wikman to present at White Lake Winter Lecture Series
As part of the virtual “Golden Age of Voice” lecture series, the White Lake Music Society, in partnership with the Muskegon Area District Library, has announced that Thomas Wikman will be a guest lecturer at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Wik-man is the founder and con-ductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and a scholar. He was born, raised and educated in Muskegon and is widely regarded as an expert on the human voice and vocal pedagogy.
”The Golden Age of Voice” will focus on the early years of the 20th century. He will share his thoughts through audio examples of artists from that period and discuss why this era produced such vocal greatness such as Caruso, McCormack and Tettrazzini.
There is no cost for these virtual events. Register in advance at www.madl.evanced.info/signup/calendar to receive an email link.
For more information, contact Director Sondra Cross at (231) 329-3056 or visit www.musicwhitelake.org or madl.org.
