#WillStrong charity euchre tournament Oct. 8 at Treetop Meadows
Treetop Meadows and the Flewelling family will host a #WillStrong charity euchre tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5230 W. Angling Road in Ludington.
Doors open at 2 p.m. check-in and registration ends at 3 and games start at 3:30.
Pre-registration before Oct. 1 is $25, registration at the door is $30.
To pre-register, make out a check to WillStrong, Jen Flewelling, 6060 W. Peterson Road, Ludington, MI 49431, or Venmo @Jen-Flewelling. Include participants’ first and last names in the memo for the tournament board.
All proceeds will benefit the WillStrong Foundation, which is being built to help families deal with cancer diagnoses.
All participants must be at least 16 years old with knowledge of the game.
There will be a chili cook-off, beer and seltzers, and a 50/50 raffle.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.