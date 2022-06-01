Women Who Care of Oceana County to celebrate decade of generosity June 7
Having contributed nearly $600,000 to area nonprofits over the past 10 years, the Women Who Care of Oceana County will celebrate their collective generosity when they hold their next quarterly meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Golden Sands Golf Course, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears.
The group first met in June of 2012 with 53 members, but quickly tripled in number. Membership is open to any woman who pledges to make a $100 personal contribution four times a year to a different Oceana-based, 501©3 organization. One-hour meetings are held in March, June, September and December at a different venue each month.
Members learn about three deserving nonprofit organizations that serve Oceana County. They then vote to choose one that everyone will support, including those who couldn’t attend the meeting. Dinner and hospitality follows for those who can stay.
To join, or if you’re interested in coming to the meeting as a guest, contact Amy LaBarge at either (313) 268-2086, or womenwhocareoc@gmail.com.