Workshops scheduled to assist families with college preparations
October is College Month, and local schools are planning a series of events to assist students in completing the necessary paperwork to attend post-secondary education. The workshops are designed to help students and their families receive assistance from financial aid professionals and learn about paying for college.
This month, college representatives from across Michigan will meet with high school students across Mason County. Also, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications for 2022-23, as well as the Mason County Promise and Community Foundation scholarship applications launched for that year, launched on Oct. 1. Local families and students can take advantage of WSCC FAFSA workshops offered at their local schools.
On the following dates and times, high school seniors and their families can learn about paying for college and get support for preparing their FAFSA and scholarship applications from WSCC financial aid professionals:
• Ludington High School, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Financial Aid informational event; and 8-11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, FAFSA and Promise workshop for students during school
• Mason County Central High School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, financial aid informational event in the library; and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, FAFSA completion event
• Mason County Eastern High School, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, FAFSA completion event; and Wednesday, Oct. 27, time TBD, ASM Tech/FAFSA completion event.
According to a Talent 2025 West Michigan 60x30 Talent Tour held in September, West Michigan is the only region in the state where post-pandemic job growth is projected to be higher than 2 percent post-pandemic, and the primary growth for high-wage, high-availability jobs will be in fields that require a college credential.
Local high school counselors are busy right now helping students plan for lifelong education after high school.
“We never stop learning. All post-secondary education is important — whether it be college, military, job training, certifications or apprenticeships,” stated Joan Vidak, counselor at Mason County Central High School.
Making a plan now doesn’t mean that a student needs to know exactly which career they want in order to go to college. Most job growth now is in careers that didn’t exist a decade ago. Employers currently have a high need for educated people with flexible skills. Some of the primary values of college attendance are that young people develop soft skills, broad knowledge, and social mobility as they pursue a credential. For many young people, college is what provides them with the aptitude and disposition to excel in the unknown job markets of the future.
“One of the beautiful things about college is that it helps expose us to possibilities we didn’t know existed: topics to study, careers to explore, talented people to learn from, new friends to meet,” said Anne Jacobson, West Shore Community College enrollment director.
High school students are most likely to complete a college credential if they go to college right after graduation.
Mason County College Access Network specialist and Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney encourages students and families to use this time during senior year to plan for a successful transition.
“The transition to college takes social, emotional, academic and financial preparation. We’ve got great schools for academic preparation, free college here locally through the Promise Scholarship, but financial and academic help is not enough,” Maloney said. “Family involvement and community support are required for students to succeed.”
For more information on these events, contact your local high school counseling office.