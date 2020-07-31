WSCC announces plans for fall semester
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s fall semester will include a blend of in-person and remote academic offerings for students, along with online support services and a phased plan for reopening the campus buildings to students and employees, a release from the college stated.
“We look forward to welcoming our students to the campus this fall,” WSCC President Scott Ward. “We are taking a very measured and thoughtful approach to the fall semester, and we’re working to put the necessary protocols and safety measures in place to make it possible. Maintaining the safety and well-being of our campus community is always our top priority, and the college will adjust plans based on the current status of the health crisis.”
The semester will begin as originally scheduled on Aug. 31, with final exams concluding Dec. 18.
Many courses are being offered in a blended format so students can connect with faculty members and also work on their own schedule. A variety of support services will also be available to students.
On-campus academic instruction will account for approximately half of the college’s total curriculum and will include course-related activities requiring in-person, lab-based instruction and the use of specialized computer hardware and software.
Disciplines that will include some on-campus instruction include the health professions, lab sciences and occupational programs. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus situation, classes currently scheduled to meet on campus may change to a hybrid or online format.
Students may need more access to dependable technology including a laptop or personal computer, webcam, stable internet access and software specific to classes. Students who need technology support should complete a coronavirus CARE form at www.westshore.edu/campus-life/care-team.
WSCC will follow the health department and CDC recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment for in-person instruction, and updates about public safety will be monitored.
Masks are required to be worn on campus, with some accommodations in accordance with the state guidelines. Students seeking accommodations should contact Julie Dill in the student services office at jdill@westshore.edu or by calling (231) 843-5942.
WSCC has prioritized the buildings, classrooms and labs most critical for in-person student learning, and has begun modifying those areas for social distancing.
To reduce the possibility of the spread of the virus, several cultural and community events will be held virtually rather than in-person through the fall months.
Access to some buildings may be limited to some entrances and exits, daily screenings are being taken for staff and participants in activities.
The college will work with District Health Department No. 10 for reporting, testing, tracing and quarantining in the event of a student or employee reporting COVID-19 symptoms.
For students who have already registered for the fall semester, the college will be offering a virtual Campus Connections for students who have already registered for the fall. Details for the virtual Campus Connections will be announced soon.