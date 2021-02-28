WSCC art professor’s artwork to be on display at LACA
Eden Ünlüata-Foley’s interactive 3D artwork “The Tapestry of Days Long Past” will be on display March 5-25, in the perfor-mance hall lobby gallery of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ performance. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Ünlüata-Foley is an interdisciplinary artist, educator and designer based in Ludington and Chicago, as well as an associate professor of art at West Shore Community College. His work focuses on the formation of cultural identity and its relationship to place, the sense of belonging, memory, and personal stories.
Ünlüata-Foley believes every story we tell is woven with the threads of past experiences and future anticipations.His tapestry is made of smaller tapestries and braided hangings consisting of various fibers, strings, ropes, wires, cords, sticks and a variety of found objects. In addition to viewing the tapestry, audiences are able to scan QR codes using their cellphones and experience additional components of the work, such as interactive poems and videos.
“Each of the fiber elements, found objects, and digital elements in these tapestries weave stories together,” Ünlüata-Foley says. “Similar to Turkish carpets which are filled with symbols and narratives, these tapestries reference personal and shared stories. Though my personal and cultural experiences, I am part Turkish, are the jumping off point for each one of them, it is left up to the audience to find stories in these tapestries that resonate with them.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial design from Middle East Technical University (Turkey), an MFA in graphic design from Bilkent University in Turkey, and an MA degree from the Department of Interdisciplinary Arts at Columbia College in Chicago.
LACA will host an artist reception Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. March 26, in conjunction with the arts center’s other March exhibit “Michigan Landscapes: Shutter, Brush and Mud” by Karen Clark Antrim and Deborah Clark.
Due to distancing requirements, the number of people attending the reception at one time is limited. To attend the reception, follow the link at https://www.ludingtonartscenter.org/the-tapestry-of-days-long-past.
For more information on Ünlüata-Foley’s work, visit https://www.edenunluata.com.