WSCC, Edgar Struble to present Kenny Rogers Band concert Feb. 11
VICTORY TWP. — Next up in West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Living Room Series is an event titled Edgar Struble Presents the Kenny Rogers Band, on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The online concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Performed by the band that backed Kenny Rogers for more than 40 years, and featuring new lead singer Don Gatlin, the concert will feature Rogers’ hits, and entertain audiences unfamiliar with his music. It will feature special guests Rudy Gatlin and Linda Davis
Hosted by Gatlin and Struble, the show includes memorable musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary between Struble and his former bandmates.
Struble, a Scottville native, worked with Rogers and his band from 1976 to 1991, and though Rogers passed away in 2020, and the lineup has changed through the years, Struble has remained close to the band.
In a recent interview from his California studio, Struble said the concert was recorded live from a soundstage in Nashville in late August 2020, and the Oceana County Fair Board commissioned the taping.
All of the performances in the Living Room Series are free of charge and more information and links to the performances can be found on the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Unique to this concert, Struble will be available via Facebook, to field any questions throughout the performance.
The performance will also be archived and available for viewing following the livestream event.