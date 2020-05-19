WSCC expands online summer course offerings
West Shore Community College has expanded its online summer offerings to provide advanced learning options for students looking to get ahead while spending time at home.
New sections of anatomy and physiology, general geology, introduction to statistics and interpersonal communications have been added to the summer schedule to accommodate existing sections being filled to capacity.
Faculty in these courses are also using advanced technology to enhance the online learning experience. In general geology, lab kits containing a variety of rock specimens have been developed and will be mailed to students’ homes, allowing for at-home, hands-on learning to be paired with online virtual field trips.
Anatomy and physiology 1, as well as the online summer section of intro to chemistry, will utilize Labster software that provides students with a simulated lab environment to conduct virtual experiments.
“We are using these unfortunate circumstances as an opportunity to experiment with some really cool online learning technologies and techniques,” said Dr. Sonja Siewert, professor of chemistry and chair of the sciences division. “Our hope is that students who might not otherwise be able to take one of these science courses in a face-to-face format right now, no matter which college or university they are attending full-time, will still be able to take these courses from WSCC and get the quality of experience and knowledge they need.”
Dr. Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services said the summer courses are a good opportunity for recent high-school graduates, university students who want to save some money by taking these courses with transferrable credits at WSCC during the summer, and for current students who want to continue to make progress on their education from home.
The summer semester is from June 1 to July 24. Registration is also open for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 26 and ends Dec. 13.
Students who register early for classes have the best selection of courses. The full selection of summer and fall courses can be viewed under the “Course Search” tab at my.westshore.edu.
All students seeking financial aid must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. Information can be found at www.fafsa.gov. Financial aid questions can be directed to WSCC’s financial aid office at finaid@westshore.edu.
Guest students who primarily attend another college or university must submit the Michigan Uniform Undergraduate Guest Application, which can be obtained from their university or by emailing admissions@westshore.edu prior to registration.
New students or those who have any other questions can contact studentservices@westshore.edu or schedule an online advising appointment by visiting www.westshore.edu/admissions/advising-and-registration.