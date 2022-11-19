WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular coming to Manistee Dec. 3-4
The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with the Ramdsell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion,” on at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Ring in the holidays and celebrate the season. Back for a much anticipated reunion, this high-energy production of holiday rock, lighting and special effects is sure to put audiences into the holiday spirit.
The show will feature guitarist Lou Musa from the Verve Pipe, Craig Avery, and Kevin Depree from the popular Grand Rapids-based band Brenna, along with special appearances from Edgar Struble, Chloe Kimes, Groove 101, the WSCC Drumline and many more of area favorites.
“This show has become an audience favorite. Each musician on stage I have had the opportunity to perform music professionally with and this is yet another opportunity for us to have fun and share our love of music with the community,” says Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music studies.
Edgar Struble, producer and artist in residence at WSCC says, “It’s always a joy for me to participate in these WSCC Holiday events, and this year Ted and team have come up with something unique, featuring great singers and musicians from the area and beyond, playing holiday music that’s challenging and fun. I’m so looking forward to getting together with these talented folks.”
Some WSCC alumni will be on the stage, including Avery and Kimes. Kimes holds a bachelor’s degree in music business and songwriting from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Not only am I excited to perform, but can’t wait to share the stage with so many local legends,” she said. “This year’s Holiday Rock Spectacular is going to be a wonderful night.”
For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.