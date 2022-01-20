WSCC Humankind Series presents ‘Understanding Climate Change’
VICTORY TWP. — What’s the difference between weather and climate? How will climate change affect our health and the places we live? These questions and more will be addressed at “Understanding Climate Change,” a panel discussion taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 on Zoom.
Three West Shore Community College professors will present several different perspectives on the science of our warming planet. Paul Billinski, professor of biology, will talk about renewable resources and fossil fuels; Eric McLearon, associate professor of biological sciences will discuss diseases, flooding and mass migration; and Sonja Siewart, professor of chemistry, will address weather change.
The event is free and open to all. Join the Zoom discussion using the link bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
Humankind is West Shore Community College’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is “Movement.”
For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.