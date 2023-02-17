WSCC Humankind series to discuss the future of labor
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series is pleased to announce the event, “I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets,” a presentation by economist and author Dana Peterson at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 via Zoom. The event is accessible at https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23.
A recording of the presentation will be made available on the college’s YouTube page following the event.
Dana Peterson is the chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy and finance at the Conference Board in New York City. She previously worked as an economist for Citi and the Federal Reserve Board. Peterson’s research has been featured in U.S. and international news outlets, both in print publications and broadcast programs, including CNBC, Fox Business, CNN, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade, the Financial Times, and the Wall Street Journal, among many others. She received an undergraduate degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“We are very excited and honored to have top economist Dana Peterson joining us for this year’s series,” said Matt Sanderson, professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the Humankind planning team. “Everyone has been wondering and speculating about what ‘the great resignation’ means for the future of work. Peterson’s analysis of this topic is grounded in social science research and empirical data. This will be an enlightening presentation for anyone seeking to understand where the world of work is headed in the wake of the great resignation trend we’ve seen since COVID began.”
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and much more. This event is part of Humankind’s focus for the year, which is on the future of work. Topics include quiet quitting, remote work, work/life balance, the four-day work week, full time vs. part time work, and so on. This event will focus on the impact of “the great resignation” on the future of work and, specifically, labor markets.
For more information about humankind, please visit westshore.edu or contact Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.