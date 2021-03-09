WSCC Humankind Series to present Irish folk music event
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series and Performing Arts Series will present a virtual evening of Irish folk music titled “Crossing the Divide: Conversations in Irish Folk Music,” at 7 p.m. on March 17.
The event will be streamed on both the Humankind and Performing Arts Series Facebook pages.
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, “Crossing the Divide” is a musical presentation and lecture by Seán Henne, WSCC professor of English and education. Drawing on the strength of his family’s Irish musical tradition and his own experiences as an Irish studies scholar, Henne traces themes of loss and reconciliation across several Irish folk songs.
“Both the history of Ireland and the experiences of immigrant families like mine are full of hardship and alienation. But they are also full of hope and efforts at making real, positive, human connections despite the challenges, and that is the theme of the evening,” Henne stated in a release from the college.
Matt Sanderson, professor of philosophy and chair of the college’s Humankind planning team, said the event will be a “wonderful learning opportunity for those interested in the culture and history of Ireland.”
Henne teaches courses in English composition, education, literature and the First Year Seminar. He is also the chair of the college’s Student Success Team and president of the WSCC Faculty Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Lawrence University in Wisconsin, and a master’s degree in Irish studies from Boston College.
Henne grew up playing traditional Irish folk music as part of a large, multi-generational Irish family in Charlevoix. He has previously performed Irish folk music with his brothers on WSCC’s Center Stage Theater.
Humankind’s focus for the year is on the British Isles of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.humankindwscc.org, contact humankind@westshore.edu or find the Humankind Series on Facebook.
For information about the college’s Performing Arts Series, visit www.westshore.edu/community/performing-arts, email tdmalt@westshore.edu, or find the series on Facebook.