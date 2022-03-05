WSCC Humankind talk to discuss ‘The Women of Copper Country’
West Shore Community College will host a discussion of Mary Doria Russell’s “The Women of Copper Country” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 via Zoom. The WSCC faculty panel discussion is also part of the college’s participation in the Michigan Humanities Council’s Great Michigan Read.
“The Women of the Copper Country” is Mary Dora Russell’s imaginative retelling of the 1913-1914 copper country strike in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The novel looks at this important event from multiple points of view, but primarily through the eyes of the women who were leaders of the strike, particularly America’s “Joan of Arc” Annie Clements.
“West Shore’s participation in the Great Michigan Read is particularly special this year because it coincides with the college’s ongoing Humankind theme of ‘movement,’” said Seán Henne, professor of English and education. “The novel focuses attention on the role of immigrant communities in the cultural and economic development of the state. A novel as intense as this one provides a powerful starting point from which we can try to have better conversations about the intersections of immigration, culture, labor, religion, poverty and just growing up in America, both during the 1910s and today.”
Henne will participate in the panel discussion to offer his perspective on the novel’s literary achievement. He will be joined by his colleagues history professor Mike Nagle and chemistry professor Sonja Siewert. Nagle will use his historical expertise to address issues of immigration, working conditions, and the historical accuracy of this work of fiction while Siewert will address the novel from a scientific perspective, explaining the geology of that part of U.P. and discussing the processes used to turn ore into purified metals.
To participate in the free presentation, visit bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.