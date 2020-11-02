WSCC Living Room Series to feature Organissimo
Grand Rapids-based jazz fusion band Organissimo will perform as a part of West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Living Room Series on Friday. The virtual concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and the online event is free of charge.
Together since 2000, Organissimo infuses elements of funk, gospel, blues, progressive rock and Latin rhythms into a solid foundation of jazz.
Perennial favorites at Grand Rapid’s annual Jammie Awards, Organissimo has played at venerable spots all over the country, including Baker’s Keyboard Lounge in Detroit, the Green Mill in Chicago, the Idlewild Music Festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Detroit International Jazz Festival.
All of the performances in WSCC’s Living Room Series are free of charg.
For more information, including links to the performance, visit www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
The performance will also be archived for viewing at a later date.