WSCC, Mason County Sports Hall of Fame receive grant for summer learning opportunities
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College in collaboration with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame has been awarded an Out-of-School Time (OST) Learning Grant from the Michigan Department of Education in the amount of $57,600.
The grant will be used to support local elementary and middle school aged children to enhance learning during the summer. The organizations are jointly developing a package of summer learning opportunities that elevate academics connected to sports camps. The focus is to help engage children in learning throughout the summer in contexts that are inviting and either low-cost or cost-free to parents. Furthermore, the grant will elevate future employability skills such as perseverance, overcoming adversity, and teamwork.
“The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame is excited to partner with WSCC, our local Mason County Schools, and other agencies to support children in learning during the summer. Not only will this grant extend academic learning beyond the school year, but it will also give students an opportunity to engage in healthy lifestyles while they embrace life lessons,” stated Kathy Surd, MCSHF board member and grant co-author.
“The programs are the result of a collaborative effort between multiple organizations to benefit the youth in our communities. Together we are able to do more than any one agency alone, which parallels the MCSHF life lesson of teamwork that will be part of each camp,” said Wendy Wells, WSCC talent pipeline coordinator and grant co-author.
Registration opens April 10 to students from Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties. Details and registration can be found at bit.ly/MCSHOFcamps.