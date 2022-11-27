WSCC offers holiday concerts in December
West Shore Community College will host several winter concerts in December.
The WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular is coming to Manistee, with an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
On Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., the WSCC Wind Symphony and Drumline will perform in the Manistee High School auditorium at 525 12th St. in Manistee.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the WSCC Concert Choir will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Center Stage Theater at the college, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
Also at Center Stage Theater, the WSCC Jazz Ensembles will perform on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The winter concerts are free and open to the public.