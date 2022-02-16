WSCC presents
‘Almost, Maine’ at Center Stage Theater
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will be presenting “Almost, Maine” at Center State Theater at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and at 2 p.m. on March 6.
The romantic comedy is directed by Michelle Kiessel.
“Almost, Maine” first opened in 2002 at the Portland State Company to critical acclaim. Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love (and heartbreak) all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening, somewhere in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine.
“The style of the show is vulnerable and realistic about love and everything that comes with it, but it is playful and whimsical in its approach,” Kiessel stated. “Some scenes are fall-out-of-your chair funny, others are sweet and tender, and still others are heartbreaking. All of the scenes are genuinely played in the middle of a frozen landscape.”
“Our production team is turning the lobby at Center Stage Theater into ‘The Moose Paddy,’ the only bar in Almost, Maine,” adds Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music studies. “We would like to invite our audience members aged 21 and up to come early and enjoy a beverage before the … evening performances.”
The show is recommended for ages 13 and up. Audience members are invited to dress casually in their favorite sweater or flannel. For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507 or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, and Discover credit cards are accepted.