The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will present the Diego Rivera Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
A world-class musician, composer, arranger and educator, Diego Rivera has entertained audiences for more than 20 years. Rivera is known for his muscular tone and unique blend of straight-ahead jazz fused with music inspired by his Latino background and heritage. He is a tenured associate professor of jazz saxophone at Michigan State University where he also serves as associate director of jazz studies.
An avid composer and arranger, Rivera has written arrangements for various recordings, projects and artists most notably for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “Motor City Jazz” concert, tribute to the music and musicians of Detroit.
“It is an honor to have Diego and his band perform in our area. Diego and I were roommates in college and played in some of the same ensembles while studying at the MSU School for Music. Diego has accomplished many great things in the music world and shares his passion with his students,” says Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music studies. “This is also yet another opportunity for the college to partner with Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Our team is always excited to work with Andrew Skinner and his crew.”
For more information and to purchase general admission tickets, visit the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.