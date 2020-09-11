WSCC reopens rec center, ice arena
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College has reopened the Recreation Center and West Shore Community Ice Arena on the campus in accordance with requirements of an executive order allowing fitness center facilities to reopen after having been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.
“We’re excited to be able to reopen our fitness facilities to students, members and the campus community,” said Mike Moore, director of facilities and recreation. “As we reopen, our professional staff will be fine-tuning our pandemic health protocols to ensure everyone has a safe and healthy experience.”
In order to comply with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, the number of people using the facilities will be limited in specific areas. Both the recreation and wellness centers will be operating at 25-percent capacity. The ice arena will only be offering organized skating programs and no public activities or events are allowed under the current order.
During the summer months, the staff implemented a variety of changes to assure CDC guidelines are met, said Moore. Participants are required to abide by current health and safety guidelines to utilize the facilities, with updates available on the college’s website, www.westshore.edu.
Members are asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required at all times.
Masks or face coverings must be worn inside indoor facilities and in all outdoor facilities when physical distancing beyond 6 feet cannot be ensured. Recreational equipment must be cleaned before and after each use and sanitizing spray and wipes are available.
Reservations are required for the pool and there are limitations for those using the weight room.
The racquetball court will remain closed.
While water fountains are operational, a personal water bottle is recommended which can be filled at a bottle fill station.
Throughout the college’s facilities, the custodial staff is cleaning per CDC recommendations, while recreation center and ice arena attendants are disinfecting high-touch areas, including countertops, door handles, weight and cardio equipment throughout the day. Plexiglass barriers have also been installed at point-of-contact locations.
For more information on the Recreation Center and Ice Arena, visit the college’s COVID-19 website or the website for each facility.