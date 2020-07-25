WSCC to close July 30-31 to connect water
VICTORY TOWNSHIP – The West Shore Community College campus will close on July 30 and 31 while the campus connects to the new City of Ludington water system.
The project will require a work crew to shut down the current well system, connect to the new system and activate the water tower which was erected on the campus earlier this spring.
If the work proceeds as expected, full water service should be restored to the campus late on July 31.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus buildings remain closed to the public, however, some college employees have returned to the campus.