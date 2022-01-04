WSCC to hold
auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ Jan. 11
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will be holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 for its upcoming production of “Almost, Maine.”
The romantic comedy will open March 3 and will be directed by Michelle Kiessel. The “Almost, Maine” production first opened in 2002 at the Portland State Company to critical acclaim.
Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love and heartbreak all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening, somewhere in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine.
Adult actors of all ages will be considered when casting this show. No advanced preparation is needed. The casting needs of the show are flexible and Kiessel is looking to cast four to 18 actors.
Kiessel states, “This show would be the perfect opportunity for a community member with a busy schedule to get involved in theater at WSCC. Given the nature of this show, cast members will have a more flexible rehearsal schedule than we typically require. New faces are always welcomed both on and off stage.”
The production will run March 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 at 2 p.m.
For more information on the production and auditions, contact Kiessel at mkiessel@westshore.edu.