WSCC to host discussion on diversity, equity Nov. 10
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is hosting a presentation about diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the college’s 2021-22 Humankind series.
The presentation, titled “Who’s Invited to the Party?: A Discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The discussion will be led by District Health Department No. 10 Health Educator Qur’an Griffin and Shawn Washington, Northern Lakes CMH social work case manager. It can be accessed via the Humankind website, www.humankindwscc.org, or via bit.ly/humankindfall2021. After the presentation takes place, a recording of it will be posted on the college’s YouTube page.
The presenters will define terms like diversity, equity and inclusion, and explain why they are important.
“We want to spark a conversation,” said Griffin. “We want people to leave our presentation and speak to their friends, co-workers and family members about these ideas.”
Humankind is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is movement.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu. For more information about this event, contact Renee Snodgrass at (231) 843-5869 or rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.