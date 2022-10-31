WSCC to host talk on work in region Nov. 3
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will host a discussion about the future of work in the region from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, via Zoom. The event is accessible at bit.ly/humankindfall22.
During the talk, leaders from local business and industry will discuss upcoming trends in the future of work pertaining to the region.
The event is part of Humankind’s focus this year on the theme “The Future of Work.” Topics include “the great resignation,” quiet quitting, remote work, work/life balance, shortening the work week, full time versus part time work, and more.
The panelists presenting and discussing trends include Alex Andrews, director of business intelligence and workforce Innovation for Talent 2025; Eric Erwin, president and CEO for Floracraft; Tim Nieboer, vice president of human resources for House of Flavors, Inc.; and Kelly Tomaszewski, interim president for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
The event will be hosted and moderated by Crystal Young, WSCC executive director of college relations.
“This event is an important one in this year’s series on the future of work,” said Matt Sanderson, professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the Humankind planning team. “While many events in this year’s series have focused on trends in the future of work on the national and international levels, it is important that we hear from local executives about what the future of work might look like in our region. This event will be informative for both business leaders and employees as we all continue to prepare and adjust to changing trends in how we work.”
A recording of the event will be made available on the college’s YouTube page at the conclusion of the event.
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and much more.
For more information about Humankind, visit westshore.edu or contact Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.