WSCC to host virtual performance by Chloe Kimes Dec. 5
Mason County native, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Kimes, will bring her unique blend of bluegrass and traditional folk music to West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Living Room Series on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The virtual concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and the online event is free of charge.
Kimes, who grew up near Scottville, was raised attending bluegrass festivals. She relocated to Nashville in 2016 to study songwriting and music.
With more than a decade of writing and performing and a degree in recording industry/songwriting under her belt, Kimes pulls influence from the flourishing bluegrass/Americana community in her Nashville home, as well as from her West Michigan roots.
When she returns to Michigan, Kimes often performs with her sister Olivia. During the summer of 2017, the Kimes sisters played 50 shows across the state.
All of the performances in WSCC’s Living Room Series are free of charge and more information and links to the performances can be found on the college’s website, www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
The performance will also be archived for viewing at a later date.