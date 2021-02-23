WSCC to host Zoom discussion on COVID-19 vaccine March 3
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will host a virtual panel discussion about COVID-19 vaccines in the area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Panelists are Dr. Paul Bilinski, professor of biology; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology, Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at District Health Department No. 10; and Greg Stewart, pharmacist.
They will address topics such as how vaccines work in the body, the logistics of how vaccines are being distributed, and more.
Community members are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time by emailing rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.
A link to the Zoom event will be posted on the college’s Facebook page and its website, www.westshore.edu.
For more information, contact Renee Snodgrass at rsnodgrass@westshore.edu or call (231) 843-5869.