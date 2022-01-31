WSCC to present Fredd Knapp Quintet at Ramsdell
The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will present the Fred Knapp Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
Named Jazz Musician of the Year in 2019 by the West Michigan Jazz Society, Knapp is known for having a special touch on the drum set. He will be accompanied by an internationally renowned all-star line-up including trombonist Michael Dease, guitarist Randy Napoleon, pianist Matthew Fries and bassist David Rosin.
“The Fred Knapp Quintet will be another strong example of what happens when presenters collaborate. Like the well-received Diego Rivera show at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the Fred Knapp Quintet will feature internationally celebrated jazz musicians on Valentine’s Day weekend, sharing music from the American Songbook. It is an absolute honor to present artists of this caliber,” says Ted Malt, Performing Arts Series director and music professor at WSCC. “By combining our resources, regional presenters can do so much more. I would like to thank Andy Skinner from the Ludington Center for the Arts, Tom Kirk from the Hart Performing Arts Series and Xavier Verna from the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts for their continued unwavering efforts on behalf of live music and the performing arts.”
Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna added, “I’m deeply grateful for the partnership we have with West Shore Community College and am excited to kick off our first concert in 2022 with these award-winning Jazz musicians.”
For more information or to purchase general admission tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507 or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center.
Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards are accepted.