WSCC to provide free face masks during first week of class
The West Shore Community College Student Senate will provide WSCC-branded cloth masks to the student body free of charge during the first week of the fall semester.
The fall semester is set to begin Aug. 31.
The student senate made the announcement Friday, while declaring its support for wearing face masks and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The student senate … strongly supports practices designed to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. These include wearing face masks at all times while on the WSCC campus and in college facilities, routinely washing our hands and using hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing. WSCC’s Student Senate is dedicated to preventing the spread of COVID-19 both on campus and in our community and we, therefore, recommend following CDC guidelines to preserve the health and safety of WSCC students, faculty, administrators and their families,” the statement read.
Connor Grant, acting president of the student senate, said the organization wants to “send a clear message in support of mask-wearing and other COVID-19 prevention measures.”
“We hope all students will wear masks inside campus facilities and even outside at the college when 6 feet of distance isn’t possible,” he added.
The student senate currently meets remotely at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, and meetings are open to the public.
For more information about how to attend, contact Dr. Matt Sanderson, co-advisor, at mwsanderson@westshore.edu.