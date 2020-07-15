WSCC’s student services office to reopen July 20, bookstore to start curbside service July 21
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s student services office will reopen for in-person appointments for admissions, advising and financial aid appointments on July 20.
“While utilization of virtual services is encouraged, the college recognizes some students prefer a face-to-face visit. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed and team members will assist students from entry to exit,” said Chad Inabinet, dean of student services.
Students wishing to schedule a meeting with the student services staff can visit https://sugeni.us/cBi9 for virtual appointments only (phone or Zoom). However, if a face-to-face appointment is preferred, students are encouraged to call the office at (231) 843-5510. New students or those who have any other questions can email the student services office at studentservices@westshore.edu. Current students and those who have applied within the past two years may schedule an advising appointment at https://sugeni.us/cBis.
Limited in-person appointments may also take place for students who are only able to pay tuition by cash.
Appointments should be made 24 hours in advance by emailing cashier@westshore.edu. Credit card payments may be made online at any time.
Starting on July 21, the WSCC Bookstore will also be open for online orders, curbside service or shipping.
Curbside service will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Orders can be placed through the college’s online store at http://booksource.westshore.edu/home. When selecting curbside as the shipping method, instructions for the pick-up will be provided.
The bookstore can also ship an order via UPS, however, shipping charges will be added to the order when it is processed.
The bookstore and student services office are located in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
Registration for fall semester classes is underway for first-time, returning and guest students and will continue through the first week of each term’s classes. The fall semester begins Aug. 26 and ends Dec. 13.
Due to the uncertainty of the future impact from the coronavirus, classes currently scheduled to meet on campus may change to a hybrid or online format. If this occurs, students will need access to dependable technology, which includes a laptop or personal computer, webcam, stable internet access and software specific to classes.
Students who may be impacted by any of these changes should complete a coronavirus CARE form at https://www.westshore.edu/campus-life/care-team.
The college has implemented a phased approach to reopening offices and additional campus operations. Masks are required in all public spaces on the college’s campus.