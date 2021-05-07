The Community Foundation for Mason County has announced the recipients of the annual Youth Advisory Council (YAC) spring grant round.
In a press release on Friday, the foundation stated that West Shore Community College, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and Disability Network West Michigan will receive a combined total of $8,050 from the YAC.
The YAC awards grants annually to organizations that support youth in Mason County in the areas of college and career readiness, mental health and stress management, and strengthening relationships in schools.
"When the YAC financially supports local youth organizations, I feel like we are really making a difference in our community," said Jackson Kimes, YAC. “We get the opportunity to give these organizations the funding they need to carry out their plans. And as young people in the community, we get to see these plans get put into action to help our fellow classmates.”
The YAC is a special “youth as grantmakers” project of the Community Foundation for Mason County, made up of student representatives from Mason County schools and supported by adult advisors. Since its inception, the YAC has made more than 350 grants to local youth projects, totaling over $365,000.
To learn more about the Community Foundation for Mason County’s Youth Advisory Council, visit www.mason-foundation.org/youth-advisory-council.