Youth ukulele workshop coming to LACA
Join Meredith Hanson’s Beginner Youth Ukulele workshop at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Starting Thursday, Sept. 29, the four-part workshop for seventh- through 12th-grade students will be held on four consecutive Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 20.
Registration is $40 per student. Students should bring a ukulele or contact LACA about borrowing an instrument. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Students will learn how to hold the ukulele, how to tune their instrument, appropriate finger positions for at least three chords, and two strumming patterns. Beginner songs will be introduced and practiced as a group. In 2018, Hanson returned to her hometown of Ludington and started the Ludington Ukes for adult musicians. Music has always been a part of her life. She has enjoyed learning various instruments and started playing the ukulele 11 years ago. Hanson is looking forward to working with young people through this workshop.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public.
LACA hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.