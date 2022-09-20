Zonta Club hosts human-trafficking film, panel Wednesday at LACA
The human trafficking epidemic has victimized over 8,000 people in Michigan in the last decade alone. The victims are our daughters and sons, our students, our neighbors. The Zonta Club of Ludington Area, in partnership with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force, says it is time we speak.
An open invite is extended to the public to watch a riveting new film about human trafficking, “Ring of Silence.”
The event will take place at Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St., Ludington on Wednesday, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
“Ring of Silence” is based on real events that happened to teens in a Michigan high school. The film’s director Nicole Bowers Wallace said “it’s a film that everybody needs to see.”
This film is rated for PG-13, so audiences will understand that the perpetrators can look like attractive young men and women in their school, the kid on Instagram or Snapchat, or even like the guy next door. A panel of local experts will be available for Q&A immediately after the film.
Panel members include Barb Wood of Truckers Against Trafficking; Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole; Det. Angela Babinec of the Ludington Police Department; Keeli Sholtey, director of children and family services for West Michigan Community Mental Health; Tpr. Todd Goodrich of the Michigan State Police; Sherry Motcheck of the Forward Human Trafficking Task Force; Nicole Bowers Wallace, director and co-producer of “Ring of Silence”; and Stephanie Graef, president of the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force.
This event is free and open to the public.
Medication take-back event is Oct. 15 at fairgrounds
Opioid overdose deaths in Michigan have almost tripled in five years. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, the Leeward Initiative coalition is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington and Scottville police departments, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Mason County Fairgrounds and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-thru medication and sharps take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting communities, children, and the environment. Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications and sharps to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event.
Find more details about the event on Facebook by searching for “Medication disposal take back event” or through the Leeward Initiative’s webpage and events. Those planning on dropping off sharps are asked to have them secured in a plastic container such as a kitty litter container, sharps disposal box, laundry soap container or a gallon jug.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583 with any questions about the event.
For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, visit http://michigan-open.org.