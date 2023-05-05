Portions of Amber and Brye roads in Amber Township will be reduced to one lane for roadwork on Monday, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
Hot-mix asphalt wedging is scheduled for Monday morning, weather permitting.
Work is planned on Amber Road from U.S. 10 to Conrad Road, and on Brye Road from First Street to Conrad Road.
Construction signs and flaggers will be used to warn motorists of the one-lane road during the HMA paving.
Drivers are asked to slow down, expect delays and use caution driving through the construction area.
The HMA paving work is anticipated to take approximately one day.
Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.