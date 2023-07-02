St. Joseph and St. Vincent Parish will host the 72nd annual Ox Roast and Homecoming on Sunday, July 9.
A traditional beef dinner will be served, with mashed potatoes, gravy, local asparagus, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage.
There will also be a silent auction, raffles, sweet cherries, baked goods and a white elephant sale.
The dinners are $15 for adults; $6 for kids ages 6-12; and free for kids 5 and younger.
Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.stjosephweare.org.
Dine in the air-conditioned hall, under the big-top, or take-out. The Ox Roast will be held at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart.