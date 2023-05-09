On Thursday, May 18 the delicious and generous Applebee’s, at 3881 W. U.S. Hwy. 10, is donating back 20% of dine-In, takeout and pick-up orders to support the Zonta Club of Ludington Area.
On behalf of Zonta Club of Ludington Area, the public is invited to join in and eat out, not only in support of the organization, but to show one of Ludington’s restaurants some love too.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by visitng www.groupraise.com/events/250885 so Applebee’s knows roughly how many orders to expect and so diners have access to all the event details.