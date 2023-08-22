Downtown Scottville will see asphalt repairs and sealcoating starting Monday through Sept. 1.
“Please use alternate parking and driving areas as South Main Street between the stoplight and railroad tracks will be closed beginning Monday and should be open sometime Wednesday (Aug. 30),” stated Jimmie Newkirk in a press release.
The parking lot area will be closed during that week, and the R&T Food Truck will not be there, either, while the work is being completed.
The areas that will be addressed include:
• The northern area of city’s west parking lot between the downtown buildings and West Shore Bank to include asphalt repair, sealcoat and paint parking lines.
• The southern third of city’s west parking lot between the downtown buildings and the old Optimist Hall to include sealcoat and paint parking lines.
• South Main Street between stoplight and railroad tracks to repair holes, sealcoat and a single white line for parallel parking
• Crosswalks painted at all intersection sidewalks following mapped yellow line along North Main, West Maple, North Reinberg and State street crossings. Also new crossings will be painted near the Lower Elementary School at the intersections of Maple and Gay and Maple and Loomis streets.