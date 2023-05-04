Join the Mason County District Library for a presentation on overlooked destinations, islands, and small towns of Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Ron Rademacher, author and creator of MichiganBackRoads.com, will highlight often-unknown places to visit throughout the state. Each destination has attractions, nature, shops, lodging, and some secrets to keep you busy for a long weekend.
The presentation is based on Rademacher’s book, “Three-Day Getaways: Michigan Back Roads.”
The book and other titles will be available for purchase at the event.